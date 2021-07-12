Hollygrove affordable housing development receives unanimous support

Jimmy Conover/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The New Orleans City Council has unanimously passed several items authored by District A Councilmember Joe Giarusso, approving a plan that will allow the development of 43 affordable housing units in Hollygrove.

A couple of years ago, the City Council enacted legislation that relaxed zoning regulations for developers who build affordable units. The Grove Place development, located at the corner of Earhart Boulevard and Monroe Street, contains a combination of one and two-bedroom units, all of which will be rented between 20 percent to 80 percent AMI.

"At my request, New Orleans Restoration Properties (NORP) changed their plans to accommodate a Planned Development to allow for more oversight by the Council to facilitate community engagement. My office requested regular meetings with impacted neighbors, and NORP has been fully engaged with nearby residents since the beginning," said Councilmember Giarrusso.

"These things don't happen overnight. We've all spent many hours working on a community-driven, neighborhood-appropriate, affordable housing development. This expansion of housing opportunities - plus the increased public input at my encouragement- has my full support," he added.

"We would like to thank our many partners, starting with Mayor Cantrell and her team at OCD, Councilman Giarrusso and the entire Council, the Hollygrove Neighbors Association, the Macaluso Family for giving us the time to put this plan together, and all of the Irons Family - past and present - who paved the way to make this a reality," said Managing Partners of New Orleans Restoration Properties Paul Irons and Marseah Delatte.

"It takes these types of strong partnerships for projects like this to get done. We will continue to work to be a good partner with the City of New Orleans to assist with the pressing need of quality, affordable housing," she added.

