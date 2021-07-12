Satchmo SummerFest, the annual jazz festival dedicated to Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong

Jens Thekkeveettil/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Satchmo SummerFest is an annual jazz festival dedicated to honoring the life, legacy, and music of Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong, a legendary jazz musician born and raised in New Orleans. Presented by Chevron, the 21st annual Satchmo SummerFest will be held from July 31 to August 1.

Armstrong grew up around South Rampart Street, rose to fame in the 1920s, and died in 1971 as a globally recognized jazz legend. He played the trumpet, cornet, and is known for his raspy singing voice. A beloved figure in New Orleans, his music influenced the jazz genre by shifting the focus from group improvisation to solo performance.

The festival was originally planned to be a one-time tribute for Louis Armstrong's 100th birthday in 2001. But it was a big hit in New Orleans and has since then become an annual event.

The festival will be held at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, located at the edge of the French Quarter, between Esplanade Avenue and the French Market, and will feature indoor and outdoor stages.

The outdoor stages will feature live bands on three stages, which will include New Orleans' top traditional musicians, who will pay their tributes to Armstong and his music. The indoor stage will feature presentations, seminars, and lectures of Armstrong, as well as food and drinks for you to feast on all weekend.

The festival is family-friendly and children under 12 may enter for free. Pre-registered tickets will cost $7. Tickets on-site will also be available and cost $10. Satchmo SummerFest will be held in compliance with the COVID-19 health protocols given by the CDC and the city of New Orleans.

For more information about the line-up and schedule, visit https://satchmosummerfest.org

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.