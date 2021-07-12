Watercolor painting workshop with Diego Larguia

Vera Gorbunova/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Artist Diego Larguia will hold a three-class watercolor painting workshop to explore the "Line and Wash" technique.

Diego Larguia is an artist and teacher based in New Orleans, who is proficient in drawing, watercolor, oil and acrylic. He's had a number of solo exhibitions and has been active in the New Orleans art scene for more than two decades. He was trained at the New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts and has been teaching at the academy for fifteen years.

Line and Wash is a combination of drawing and watercolor washes and is sometimes considered as a sketching technique. Line and Wash is a great way to start watercolor painting and has long been used by artists to record their surroundings in an expressive and immediate way, as well as to compose and plan future paintings.

The workshop is suitable for people from all skill levels, and each day will start with a discussion or demonstration at the beginning. The topics will cover drawing, perspective, composition, tonal value, techniques, color and materials. Students will then work from photographic references in the classroom, on the grounds of the Beauregard-Keyes House, or a bit of both. The classes sizes are small and will be conducted in an upbeat and friendly atmosphere, and each student will receive personal instruction.

Since each class is three hours instead of the usual two hours, the tickets will cost $45 each, and materials are not included. After registration, students will receive a list of the supplies needed for the workshop.

Although it is encouraged for students to attend all the classes to get the full hands-on experience, students can also attend individual classes. The workshop will be held on July 24, August 7 and August 21, and will take place from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

