Xavier University student Selected for the Senior Commissioned Officer Student Training and Extern Program

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Niya Jeter, a pharmacy senior at Xavier University of Louisiana, has been selected for the Senior Commissioned Officer Student Training and Extern Program (SRCOSTEP). She will serve two years with the US Public Health Services (USPHS) Commissioned Officer upon graduating.

A Prince George's County, Md. native, Niya Jeter found a home far away from the one she was raised, in the Xavier University of Louisiana. She always felt that her true calling as a doctor and her interest in Xavier originated because the university is well-known for having African American medical students.

Xavier itself provides summer opportunities for a high school student to prepare for university life. The Stress on Analytical Reasoning program, abbreviated as SOAR, is the flagship program, which provides two tracks, SOAR X STEM, which focusing on pandemics and public health disparities, and SOAR X Humanities, which focusing on protest and civil disobedience.

She then recalled her experience preparing for the SOAR tests and know that New Orleans will be her next home. Six years later, she still is friends with people she met during the program.

Xavier also introduces Jeter to the world of pharmacy, which sparked another interest in her. She then enrolled in Xavier's College of Pharmacy and was scheduled to graduate in 2022.

"My mind was set on becoming a doctor when I came to Xavier. I knew it was what I wanted to do, but then Xavier introduced me to another way of helping people that I had never considered before, pharmacy. Once I learned that I could still work in hospitals, in the NICU, as a pharmacist, I was eager to know more," said Jeter.

During the SRCOSTEP program, Jeter will begin her career by serving in a Native American hospital as a pharmacist for the Indian Health Service.

