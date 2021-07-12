The City of New Orleans is Hiring: Grounds Patrol Officer

Craig Whitehead/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS - The Grounds Patrol Division of the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security (NOHSEP) announced that they are currently seeking applicants for the Grounds Patrol Officer position. This position will be responsible for facility security and asset protection at municipal facilities, properties, and other public areas.

Other than mentioned above, the duties of Grounds Patrol Officer will include:

Patrolling assigned area(s) in a vehicle, on foot, or by bicycle.

Providing physical security at municipal properties or events, including access control, screening, and other security services.

Responding to alarms, emergency calls, and suspicious activity complaints.

Operating the French Quarter bollard system.

Writing and completing incident reports.

Assisting other public safety agencies and departments.

Conducting safety escorts.

Opening and securing facilities.

Providing information, directions, and assistance to residents and visitors.

Aside from the Grounds Patrol Officer position, the Grounds Patrol Supervisor position is also available. As a supervisor, the responsibilities will include supervisory work involving maintaining order and protecting property; and related work as required.

If selected, the candidate must be willing to work with rotating shifts, including nights, weekends, holidays, and during major events. Unpleasant weather should not be a problem. A thorough background investigation will be conducted, to check the usage of illegal or narcotic substances, arrest and conviction records. Later on, the candidate needs to pass the required training (such as firearms, legal and defensive tactics).

For more information, email GPJobs@nola.gov.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.