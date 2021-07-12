125th Anniversary of the Port of New Orleans

Ronan Furuta/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The Port of New Orleans or Port NOLA celebrated its 125th Anniversary on July 9, 2021, as an independent subdivision of the State of Louisiana, a self-sustaining public agency. The Board of Commissioners of Port NOLA was created by the Louisiana Legislature in 1896 to administer public wharves and control traffic and trade on the Mississippi River in Jefferson, Orleans, St. Bernard.

To commemorate this, the Port displays a special anniversary logo with the theme "Port of New Orleans: Connecting Louisiana with the World" throughout the campaign from July 2021 to July 2022.

“The 125th anniversary celebrates the role the port has played, and continues to play, as an economic engine and a global gateway for our region and state. This historic milestone also gives us an opportunity to look ahead as we work to provide the vital infrastructure to drive us into the next 125 years,” said the President and CEO of Port NOLA and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, Brandy D. Christian.

The anniversary celebration kicked off with the launch of its video series, "125 Years in 125 Seconds". The short videos show the Port's story by sharing the history of the Port which features their public officials, maritime partners, port workers and others. Throughout the campaign, a new 125-second video will be released every week, and there will be promotions, events and partnerships as well to celebrate the milestone.

At the regular board meeting on June 24, 2021, the Board of Commissioners passed a resolution to officially acknowledge the 125th anniversary, and the Louisiana House of Representatives also passed a resolution to honor the anniversary during the regular session of 2021.

Port NOLA was given a legislative mandate in 1896 to drive its economic growth by facilitating maritime commerce in its three-parish jurisdiction of Jefferson, Orleans, and St. Bernard, and the state of Louisiana has grown since the early maritime activities on the Mississippi River.

