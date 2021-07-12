Jesters beat Florida Roots FC, advancing to the playoffs

Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The New Orleans Jesters have defeated Florida Roots FC 3-1 Saturday night at Pan American Stadium. With this win, they eventually advance to the NPSL Gulf Coast playoffs.

Needing a victory to guarantee a berth in the postseason, the Jesters won brilliantly. Andres Rodriguez, Mason Walsh and Sammy Nicholls scored the Jesters' goals.

New Orleans attacked from the kick-off, then scored the match's first goal from the sixteenth minute with a fine individual goal from midfielder Andrew Rodriguez. Rodriguez dribbled past his marker before slamming a shot home from twenty yards.

Five minutes later, team captain Mason Walsh added the lead. He drifted past his defender, then scored as his initial shot was rebound off the goal post.

Florida Roots then pulled a goal back in the thirty-fifth minute. De Lorenzi scored as he stole the ball from Jesters' defender and rounded Qamil Dervashaj before scored to the empty net.

The Jesters then nearly added their third in the seventy-eighth minute through Jowayne Laidley, who wasted his chance. Then, Walsh also fired his shot wide a minute later, denying the team of the third goal.

Dervashaj then made a clutch save at the near post to preserve the lead during the injury time. Not long after, Sammy Nicholls put the game beyond doubt with a neat finish after a miscue from the Roots' custodian.

The Jesters will now head to Jacksonville to face the top-seeded Jacksonville Armada U-23. The winner of this match will face the Southern States SC vs. Pensacola FC winner in the Gulf Coast conference final next Saturday night.

