Make your own jewelry with St. Tammany Art Association

eleonora/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Are you dissatisfied with the jewelry you have at home? Are you thinking of making your own jewelry? Join “Intro to Jewelry Making”, a two-hour workshop held by St. Tammany Art Association (STAA).

In this workshop, you will meet artist and jewelry designer Christa Chautin, who will be your instructor for the day. Chautin is not new to jewelry making, since she has been a jewelry designer for the past eleven years. She has also sold her art and jewelry at the STAA for the past seven years.

This workshop is designed to help you relieve your stress from everyday life by experiencing the joy of jewelry making. No prior experience or specific skill is needed to join. You will get to choose to make two pieces of jewelry—a necklace, bracelet or a pair of earrings. You do not need to bring anything, for all the necessary tools will be provided by STAA team. An array of beautiful beads and charms to choose from will be available as well.

This event will take place at St. Tammany Art Association Art House, 320 North Columbia Street, Covington, LA, on this weekend, July 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For only $55, you can add jewelry making to the list of your skills!

You can bring your daughter, mother, sister, friend or any of your loved ones for bonding experience. There is no age restriction to join this event – so anyone is welcome to join the party! To purchase the ticket, you can go to https://www.sttammany.art/events/jewelry-workshop-july.

Purchase a pair to receive a special discount!

