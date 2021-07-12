City Council advances plan to construct $75 million power supply for Sewerage & Water Board

Ivan Bandura/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA — New Orleans City Council has advanced a plan to build a permanent power supply for the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans, or SWBNO.

Council Public Works Chair Joe Giarrusso and Utilities Chair Helena Moreno said that the plan involves the construction of a $75 million linkage with Entergy New Orleans and will be funded directly by the SWBNO, state capital outlay money and bond funding.

The plan presents a fundamental shift in the way SWBNO powers its drainage and water systems while fixing the generational problem of power reliability from SWBNO aging turbines.

“The substation is the single most important infrastructure project in the City of New Orleans. It affects us all,” said Councilmember Giarrusso.

“For the first time, we will have a new, reliable, cleaner, and quieter substation at the Sewerage and Water Board. This could not have happened without the partnership of Mayor Cantrell, SWBNO, Entergy New Orleans, the New Orleans Delegation, and the Council. This is not a victory lap, but with this investment, we are getting out of the starting gate to plan for our future,” he added.

“Solving the problem of power generation at SWBNO is long overdue, but thanks to the collaboration of this Mayor, Council, Entergy New Orleans, SWBNO, and our legislative delegation, we finally have a permanent solution,” said Council Utilities Chair and President Helena Moreno.

“Over the past several years, this Council, in its utility regulation over Entergy New Orleans, has been laser-focused on reliability, resiliency, vastly reducing environmental impact, and real cost savings — and this plan is a win on all counts,” she concluded.

