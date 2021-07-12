Louisiana healthcare company officials indicted on bank fraud, conspiracy charges

Nick Pampoukidis/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA — In a press release published on July 2, acting United States Attorney Alexander Van Hook announced that a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Charlie Simpson, 48, from Downsville, and Charles Gardner, 53, from West Monroe.

The two were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and four counts of bank fraud.

Simpson worked as Chief Operating Officer of United Home Care, Inc. and Trinity Home Health Care, Inc., while Gardner worked as Chief Financial Officer/Controller of United and Trinity.

According to the court documents, Simpson and Gardner were allegedly involved in a scheme to defraud Origin Bank, Peoples Bank and Louisiana National Bank (LNB) by fraudulently obtaining money and credits from the three banks from April 2016 until March 2017.

Officials connected with the investigation say Simpson and Gardner orchestrated and executed a check kite between accounts at Origin Bank and LNB. They deposited hundreds of checks between multiple accounts in their control and timing the exchanges to inflate the account balances.

Investigators said Simpson and Gardner caused Origin and LNB to honor the checks and payments against the accounts with insufficient funds, putting the financial institutions at risk.

Origin Bank suffered a financial loss when it discovered that Simpson and Gardner used the inflated bank accounts to get certified funds, according to the indictment.

An indictment is merely an accusation​, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The FBI is conducting this investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Leon H. Whitten is prosecuting the case.

