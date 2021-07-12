Edgar Castrejon/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The New Orleans Vegan 2 the Soul Fest is back! Experience another year of plant-based food, health and lifestyle fun, live music and more. With the tagline “It’s not just a food, it’s a lifestyle!”, this annual festival will showcase the creativity in culture, food and music from the vegan communities in New Orleans.

Vegan 2 the Soul Fest will take place at 628 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, on Sunday, July 18, 2021. This event will feature some of New Orleans’ vegan-friendly vendors that will satisfy your vegan cravings. You can spend the day joining various fitness classes and outdoor activities. No dress code is needed, so make sure you dress comfortably!

After a year of inactivity due to the pandemic outbreak, this event is now ready to be back. A series of events will be the highlight for this year. It opens with Yoga and fitness classes, conducted by more than seven yoga and fitness professionals at 10 a.m., so you may bring your own yoga mat and workout attire. Then, it will be followed by a festival starting at 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Various art and food vendors will be available as well. Local musicians will close the fest with a selection of arrangements.

Bring your friends or family along to enjoy the summer of New Orleans together. You can RSVP on Facebook so the vendors know you are coming.

If you are interested to see more than just the festival, Vegan 2 The Soul is also opening positions for volunteers to work on the day of the fest. Simply sign up on this link and you will be good to go.

