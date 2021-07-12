'Intermediate Grantwriting' by The Funding Seed

Julia M Cameron/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The Funding Seed will be holding an online grant writing workshop on July 14, from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 .p.m. via Zoom.

Grant-writing is the practice of completing an application process for a financial grant provided by an institution. The "Intermediate Grantwriting" workshop will help you improve your grant proposal as a whole while also helping you raise more funds for your nonprofit organization and take your writing to the next level.

Through this workshop, you'll learn specific ways to make your proposal more appealing to a funder. This workshop will also include a tutorial on making a compelling case for someone unfamiliar with your nonprofit's work and learning to describe and explain what kind of research and data to have.

To provide safe, professional learning events during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Funding Seed will continue to offer all of its workshops virtually via Zoom. Participants will receive a link and instructions to join the seminar after registering.

Participants will receive a Certificate of Participation for completing the workshop. If the participant can't make it to the seminar, The Funding Seed will share the recording and a PDF of all of the workshop materials with you afterward.

Registration costs $20. There is also the Grantwriting Bundle option, which costs $30. The bundle includes access to the "Beginner Grantwriting" workshop if you wish to learn about basic grant-writing before joining the intermediate session.

To register, visit https://intermediategrantwriting.eventbrite.com.

To learn more about The Funding Seed's workshop, visit their website at www.thefundingseed.com or send an Email to info@thefundingseed.com.

