Get your Teen Book Totes from St. Tammany Parish Library!

Nguyen Dang Hoang Nhu/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Teen Book Totes, the St. Tammany Parish Library Teen Department’s free teen book subscription service is still open for students in grades 7 up to grade 12.

Register yourself to get themed Teen Book Totes with books and treats, specially selected by the teen librarians in The St. Tammany Parish Library (STPL).

First, you can sign up online through this link between the 1 to 15 of each month to get the following month's tote.

The STPL’s teen librarians will choose two teen books from the library's collection, based on the theme the registered participant has chosen, in a tote with a chance of some extra treats.

The registered participant can pick their tote up from 1 to 15 of the following month from their selected STPL branch. They can check out the tote using an STPL card. If they don’t have a card yet, they can request a card here.

Upon finishing the books, they can be returned to the previous library before the due date. However, participants may keep the rest of the tote’s contents.

This service is not an ongoing subscription. You need to sign up each month to receive a tote for the next month or skip any month as desired.

Teen Book Totes are only available while the supplies last. The registered participant will receive a notification once their tote is ready and a survey for them to complete via email. An active email is highly recommended. Register yourself today to get the August Teen Book Totes.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.