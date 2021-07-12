2021 Women's Business Alliance: Sotre Collection

Keren Levand/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA — New Orleans Chamber is inviting ladies of the chamber to join their monthly premier women's only networking event, the Women's Business Alliance, on Tuesday, July 13.

The event will be held at 711 O'Keefe St (formerly Lukka Boutique) from 5–7 p.m. CDT. Participation is free for the members of the New Orleans Chamber and costs $10 for non-members.

Women's Business Alliance are women-only events to empower women to have a voice on today's issues and discuss them with other women. You can network and shop while sipping cocktails at this monthly informal meet & greet. They will provide complimentary wine & hors d'oeuvres.

Sotre Collection hosts this month's Women's Business Alliance. Sotre is a design firm and shop offering various goods from home furnishings, bed, bath, and table linens to fine jewelry and gifts.

To ensure the safety of the participants, New Orleans Chamber has partnered with NOLA Hospitality Safe for their in-person events. When you register and attend this event, you agree to:

Sanitize your hands before entering the establishment, venue, or business. Wear a mask based on your personal safety preferences and health circumstances. Maintain appropriate distance from other guests and staff. Assess contact tracing. Monitor health. We suggest you stay home if you are not feeling well.

Pre-registration is required, and no walk-in will be allowed. You can register for this event here.

Registration will close on the day of the event at noon.

For more information, contact Ashley Hilsman, VP of Events & Community Engagement, at ahilsman@neworleanschamber.org.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.