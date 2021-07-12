Enjoy A Series of Free Jazz Performances with New Orleans Jazz Museum

Jens Thekkeveettil/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - New Orleans Jazz Museum is back with their monthly jazz event, Prime Examples of Excellence in Music: curated by Jesse McBride. In partnership with the New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park and the Musicians’ Council on Fair Wages Inc., this event pays tribute to Prime Example Jazz Club, which closed in 2020.

Prime Example Jazz Club is one of the vital public gathering spaces in New Orleans. This club was opened in 2000 by owner Julius Kimbrough Sr., a former pharmacist turned into a venue owner. This place became one of the few remaining contemporary jazz clubs in New Orleans. Kimbrough provided a space for both established and young musicians, creating a sense of community. Young musicians could learn the foundation of Black music here. The public can also experience jazz music consistently. The bar and restaurant are closed in 2020.

To honor the contributions Kimbrough Sr. made throughout the years, New Orleans Jazz Museum hosts a series of concerts entitled Prime Examples of Excellence in Music.

Prime Examples of Excellence in Music features musical arrangements by Jesse McBride, a composer, jazz pianist, and educator. Several contemporary jazz musicians from up-and-coming to veteran musicians will perform in this event.

This monthly event is held from May through October 2021. Sponsored by the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation, this event is free to enjoy. Guests are welcome to experience the performance in person by following the social distancing regulation. This event can also be viewed from the comfort of your home live on Facebook: facebook.com/nolajazzmuseum/live.

Dates for the upcoming performances include:

Thursday, July 15

Thursday, August 19

Thursday, September 16

Thursday, October 7

