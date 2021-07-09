Blue Bikes coming back to New Orleans

Joey Genovese/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Blue bikes will soon be rolling on the streets of New Orleans. The warehouse is being set up, six demonstration bikes are available, the first shipping container full of bikes is on its way, and by September 1 the system will be operational with five hundred e-assist Blue Bikes.

Bike Easy has always been focused on supporting an equitable bike-sharing system in New Orleans and is delighted to see Blue Bikes returning. Blue Bikes are a healthy, equitable and eco-friendly mode of transportation. The new governance model, which is operated by a local non-profit rather than an out-of-state company, will ensure that the system is built for New Orleans and will remain there. It is a system that works for everyone, especially the people of New Orleans who were short on transportation options.

Although the system is built for residents, the bikes will also be available for tourists. It allows people visiting to pay more for their ride while they're visiting and enables the bikeshare system to provide reduced-fare and affordable access, while remaining financially viable.

In addition to providing more transportation options, Blue Bikes is accessible to people who usually drive or use other types of transportation, and allows them to recapture the joys of cycling without needing to buy or maintain a bike.

The Blue Bikes are equipped with an e-assist, which makes the bike easy to use for beginners. The bikes have a single gear, it's easy to maintain your pace at slower speeds, and the e-assist stops helping at around sixteen miles per hour.

For more details about the blue bikes, keep yourself updated on www.bikeeasy.org.

