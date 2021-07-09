Tulane's Stancil and Titus to represent Barbados in the Tokyo Olympic Games

Head coach Leah Stancil and sophomore Danielle Titus tulanegreenwave.com

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Tulane University's swimming head coach Leah Stancil and sophomore Danielle Titus have been chosen to represent Barbados in the Tokyo Olympic Games. Both individuals will represent the Barbados national swimming team later this month.

Stancil will serve as the head coach for the Barbados national team. On the other hand, Titus will look for the nation's first-ever gold as a competitor.

"I am extremely proud of Danielle (Titus) and the work she has put in to get to this point in her career," Stancil said. "As an athlete and as a coach, there is nothing better than competing for your country in the Olympics. I look forward to coaching a talented group of athletes while proudly representing Barbados in the Olympics."

"Nobody makes a difference by being like everyone else," Titus said. "I am thrilled to represent my country on the Olympic stage in Tokyo."

Stancil, in her fourth season as the head coach of the Green Wave, is no stranger to the Olympics. The Barbados native participated in two Olympics, while also being a four-time national record holder for her native country.

As a head coach, Stancil has laid a strong foundation in elevating the Green Wave swimming and diving program in three seasons. Under her tutelage, Tulane student-athletes have made twenty-eight trips to the medal stand at the American Athletic Conference Championships. Nineteen individuals have earned all-league honors.

On the other hand, Titus burst on the collegiate swimming scene as a freshman and made an immediate impact. During the 2020-21 season, the Green Wave rookie earned nine winning performances.

She became Tulane's all-time program record holder in the 100-yard backstroke at the AAC Championships as she earned a silver medal with a career-best time of 53.85 seconds. On the other hand, Titus also made medal stand trips in the 200-yard backstroke and the 400-yard medley relay at the AAC Championships.

