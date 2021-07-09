Top 3 Korean Restaurants in New Orleans

Pexels/Pixabay

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Finding a Korean Restaurant in New Orleans is a pretty hard thing since mostly Asian restaurants are either Japanese or Chinese. Yet, if you want to taste different Asian food, you need to try Korean foods.

Here are the top three Korean Foods in New Orleans.

1. Little Korea BBQ

Located at 2240 Magazine St. New Orleans, LA 70130, Little Korea BBQ brings you the authentic Korean barbeque experience. The restaurant served excellent Korean food and Korean BBQ with attentive service and a novel dining experience.

You can choose various menus, from noodles, rice bowls, bibimbap (Korean rice platters), and Korean signature BBQs. There also fusion menus, like ramyeon fused with Cajun spices. The price is affordable, ranged from $1.50 for a la carte fried egg to $25.00 for a plate of Galbi or Korean-style ribs.

You can visit this restaurant from Wednesday to Monday, from 11.00 a.m. to 8.45 p.m. For further info, you can call (504) 821-5006.

2. NOLA Korea

Located at 3120 Cleary Ave Ste A Metairie, LA 70002, NoLaKorea Korean Restaurant offers you an authentic Korean food experience. You can experience comfort food or experience its signature confections.

This restaurant serves many authentic Korean menus, from Yangnyeom, or spicy fried chicken, to jajangmyeon or black Korean Noodles. The price is also affordable, ranging from $6.99 dumplings to $17.99 beef galbi.

You can visit the restaurant from Monday to Saturday from 11.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. to 8.30. p.m. For further information, you can call (504) 702-8811.

3. Gogi Korean Restaurant

Gogi Korean Restaurant offers you uniqueness. This restaurant made its banchan fresh from scratch multiple times a day in the house while also uses local and imported ingredients from Korea.

Here, you can get both authentic and fusion Korean food at reasonable prices, as you can get a plate of bulgogi ribeye for $17.99 or a plate of kimchi fries for $6.99.

This restaurant is located at 4620 Veterans Blvd Metairie, LA 70006, and opened every day, from 11.30 a.m. to 8.00 p.m. For further info, you can call (504) 872-9992.

