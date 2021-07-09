Mārtiņš Zemlickis/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans has its Running of the Bulls event, mixed with a Big Easy twist.

Running of the Bulls is a famous annual event from Spain, which is the Encierro of the San Fermín in Pamplona. But in New Orleans, instead of vicious bulls, participants are pursued on the streets by the fierce Big Easy Rollergirls and their mean counterparts.

The Big Easy Rollergirls use plastic bats filled with foam to attack the runners and use plastic horns on their helmets to "gore" them. Some people prefer to be gored by the RollerBull or hit by the bats as a badge of honor. But there may not be any alcohol available for the runners to ease the sting.

Running of the Bulls first started back in 2007 in the French Quarter, with only 14 RollerBulls and 200 participants. Now there are 400 RollerBulls and 14,000 participants running through the streets.

The event will be held on July 11, Saturday at 8 a.m., and participants are required to register beforehand and wear white shirts and shorts/pants, with a red cloth wrapped around the neck or waist. But don't miss the pre and post parties throughout the weekend.

The Annual Marques de Caceres Wine Dinner kicks off the event surrounding the San Fermin in Nueva Orleans on Thursday night, which will require tickets. The Txupinazo (pronounced el choo-pee-naht-so), which lets you feel as though you're in Spain, will be held on Friday night.

After the Running of the Bulls, there's the La Fiesta de Pantalones on Saturday night. Last but not least, the El Pobre de Mi (Poor Me), which will let you recover from your bruises and hangovers, will wrap up the event on Sunday.

The Talent Contest and Annual Ernest Hemingway Celebration will also take place at this event. It includes a Hemingway Lookalike Contest, readings of Hemingway by local authors, and others.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.