Development of a new container terminal with RFP at the Port of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA — A Request for Proposals or RFP for the development of the Louisiana International Terminal or LIT for Program Management/Program Controls Services has been issued by the Port of New Orleans or Port NOLA. LIT is a new container terminal to handle two million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units or TEUs each year and serve the largest vessels of the industry.

The President and CEO of the Port of New Orleans and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, Brandy D. Christian, said, “This RFP represents tangible progress toward maintaining our gateway’s continued competitive advantage and building on Port NOLA’s fifty-year history as Louisiana’s only international container port. A second terminal ensures we will be able to meet current and future container volume demand and continue to serve Louisiana as an economic driver, creating new jobs and unmatched opportunities for private sector businesses.”

The deadline for the response to the RFP for Program Management/Program Control Services, which is the second RFP issued related to LIT, is July 13, 2021.

The 350-acre container terminal, which includes a 3,500-foot wharf, is located on more than 1,000 acres of developable green-field property and within the federal government's flood protection system worth $14 billion. The location also enables Port NOLA to grow its container-on-barge service, which is a partnership with Seacor Marine and the Port of Baton Rouge.

The project, which is intended to open in 2027 and has an estimated worth of $1.5 billion, will require public-private partnerships. The LIT development has attracted the interests of current and prospective industry partners, including carriers, terminal operators and others. Port NOLA is preparing a comprehensive RFP for a development partner and is planning to start the procurement process in the next few months.

