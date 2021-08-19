Louisville, KY

Party Like Gatsby On The Belle of Louisville: The Roaring Twenties Sunset Cruise

JC Phelps

Turn back the clock to the Roaring 20s aboard the 106-year-old Belle of Louisville! Grab your best suit or flapper dress and dance the night away to the greatest jazz, blues, and ragtime songs of the decade with entertainment from Billy Goat Strut Revue and Rannygazoo. Enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne and toast to good times!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nTXO2_0bWVv2Tf00
Joshua Michaels, Unsplash

Event Information

The Roaring Twenties Sunset Cruise is on August 28th, 2021. This special event is for adults 21 and over and runs from 8 P.M. to 10 P.M. Adult tickets (ages 21-64) are $35.99 per person and seniors (ages 65 and above) are $34.99 per person.

Purchase Tickets

Ready to Party Like Gatsby? Purchase tickets here: https://belleoflouisville.org/special-events

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iNOoe_0bWVv2Tf00
Marvin Meyer, Unsplash

About the Belle of Louisville

The Belle of Louisville has been cruising along since 1914. She looks good for her age doesn’t she? A National Historic Landmark and an icon of the Louisville waterfront, the Belle is the only remaining authentic steamboat from the great American packet boat era.

No matter what you’re boarding for – sightseeing, a four-course dinner, live music excursion or unique event – it’s always a very special occasion. A cruise on the Belle is a chance to explore and enjoy a living, operating museum.

Did You Know?

1. At 105 years old, the Belle of Louisville is the oldest operating Mississippi River-style steamboat in America, with only one other vessel of similar age in the world!

2. In fact, the Belle of Louisville is the only river steamboat in American history to reach the age of 100.

3. The Belle's engines are even older– dating to the mid-1880s (and are still doing the job!).

4. Still today, the Belle operates under steam power.

5. The Belle of Louisville was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1989 and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

6. Our ticket office, Life Saving Station #10, is also a National Historic Landmark and the only inland life-saving station in the country.

7. The Belle began as a packet (freight) boat, ferry and excursion boat, then switched to excursion only in the early 1930s.

8. The Belle of Louisville has been registered under three names: Idlewild (1914 – 1948), Avalon (1948 – 1962) and Belle of Louisville (1962 – present).

9. The US Coast Guard Approved Capacity of the Belle of Louisville: 800 People

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26daaE_0bWVv2Tf00
Miles Manwaring, Unsplash

Have you ever been on the Belle of Louisville? If not, there's no better time to experience it than The Roaring Twenties Sunset Cruise!

