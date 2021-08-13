Horse Cave, KY

Stay In A Magical Kentucky Treehouse, Horse Cave KOA

JC Phelps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xJLhI_0bQzdmJS00
JC Phelps, Unabashedly Southern

Hey, y’all! From cabins on Lake Cumberland, to the historic hotels of Downtown Louisville, to staying in Horse Country near Lexington and Central Kentucky — the Commonwealth is chock-full of lodging options. However, I know this to be fact: not all lodging is created equal. Looking for your next adventure?

Stay In A Magical Kentucky Treehouse At The Horse Cave KOA!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LnNqE_0bQzdmJS00
JC Phelps, Unabashedly Southern

No, the Horse Cave KOA Treehouse is not a property made to look like a treehouse — it is actually nestled in the tree line!

As you climb the stairs into the 20 ft. tall treehouse, you’ll immediately have your breath taken away. Why? The view of roaming hills and pastures, all of which you get to enjoy from a 20×20 deck outfitted with great patio furniture. It’s a prime example as to why Kentucky is one of the most beautiful states – if not the most beautiful – in our great nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NQ092_0bQzdmJS00
JC Phelps, Unabashedly Southern

Inside, you’ll find many modern amenities. There are two bedrooms, a full bath, and a fully-equipped kitchen. As soon as I got to the property and noted the kitchen, I knew that I needed to visit local favorite Dennison's Roadside Market to grab some tomatoes to make my tomato pie!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iVFFm_0bQzdmJS00
JC Phelps, Unabashedly Southern

If you’re looking for a relaxing getaway in the Commonwealth, there’s no place that I’d recommend more than the Treehouse. It’s a fabulous spot to ground oneself, become one with nature, and forget about the outside world.

Note: I was the first guest to ever stay in a treehouse on-site (there are two) and I am already planning my return!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qC4WS_0bQzdmJS00
JC Phelps, Unabashedly Southern

Treehouse Amenities

  • Sleeping Loft
  • 3 Queen Beds
  • Linens Provided
  • 2 Bedrooms
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18IyBO_0bQzdmJS00
JC Phelps, Unabashedly Southern
  • Cable, Limited Channels
  • Full Kitchen
  • Full Bath with Tub & Shower

*Please note that pets are not allowed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kLgpt_0bQzdmJS00
JC Phelps, Unabashedly Southern

General Campground Amenities

  • 50 Max Amp
  • 60′ Max Length
  • Wi-Fi
  • Pool (5/26 – 9/7)
  • Fishing
  • Mini Golf
  • Firewood (charge)
  • Pavilion
  • Dog Park

About the Horse Cave KOA

If you’ve ever been intrigued by the subterranean world, plan a stay at Horse Cave KOA. It lies in the heart of one of the most significant cave regions on the planet. Beneath the area’s rumpled hills, eons of dripping and flowing waters have worn through the limestone bedrock, creating a maze of underground rooms, rivers and sinkholes. Nearby Mammoth Cave National Park preserves the world’s largest known cave system. If you’re looking for a place to stay in Cave Country, enjoy the conveniences of a stay at the Horse Cave KOA: hot showers, laundry facilities, camping cabins, treehouses, Conestoga wagon rentals, pull-thru RV sites, a swimming pool, mini golf, fishing, and much more!

About Hart County

Hart County, located in South Central Kentucky, lies predominately within the central portion of the Pennyroyal region of the state. Nolin River forms the western boundary of the county and the Green River winds through the center. Hart County contains five of Kentucky’s ten largest springs, including Gorin Mill Spring, the largest in the state. Further, they are home to world-famous Hidden River Cave, part of Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky Down Under, and an award-winning trail system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TVymW_0bQzdmJS00
JC Phelps, Unabashedly Southern

