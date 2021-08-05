Hey, y'all! Bourbon is at the heart of many things we do in Kentucky, with the growth being visible across the Commonwealth. Most recently, however, news of expansion stem from Downtown Louisville!

Angel's Envy

Growth In Bourbon Country: Angel's Envy Expanding In Downtown Louisville

The Expansion

Angel's Envy, the Louisville-based craft distiller that produces small batch, finished whiskeys, recently unveiled the details of the upcoming $8.2M expansion to its downtown Louisville distillery tour. The expansion will add more than 13,000 square feet to the brand home, including a new event space and bar, a larger retail space, and several new tasting rooms.

It will increase annual guest capacity by 64,000 and create approximately 20 new jobs in Louisville. Construction began in late 2020 and is expected to be completed in Spring 2022.

Angel's Envy

Specific additions to the distillery experience will include: an additional bar space, where the Angel's Envy team will continue to craft cocktails for reservation and event guests; five new tasting rooms, where guests can partake in educational bourbon tastings; an event space and full catering kitchen, allowing the distillery to be used for pairing dinners and private gatherings such as conferences and corporate events; and a designated room for Angel's Envy “Bottle Your Own” experience, which, post-expansion, will offer guests the chance to fill their own bottles of distillery-exclusives.

“Angel's Envy is a prime example of how Kentucky’s signature bourbon industry immensely benefits our commonwealth by attracting visitors to the state while creating quality opportunities for Kentuckians. This expansion proves we can expect more great things from Angel's Envy as our state’s economy continues to strengthen,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Angel's Envy

Visit Angel's Envy (it will remain open during the construction process):

Angel’s Envy Distillery

500 E. Main St.

Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Retail Hours

Monday 10:00am - 6:00pm

Tuesday 12:00pm - 6:00pm

Wednesday 10:00am - 6:00pm

Thursday 10:00am - 7:00pm

Friday 10:00am - 7:00pm

Saturday 10:00am - 7:00pm

Sunday 1:00pm - 6:00pm

About Angel's Envy

Angel's Envy is a Louisville-based craft distiller that produces small batch, finished whiskeys. Co-founded in 2010 by the late Master Distiller Lincoln Henderson and his son Wes Henderson, it began as a passion project that combined their family’s deep-rooted passion for and knowledge of the industry with an innovative outlook on bourbon making and finishing. Today, Wes Henderson and his sons Kyle, Andrew, Connor and Spencer Henderson continue the family legacy, working together to produce core offerings: Kentucky Straight Bourbon finished in Port Wine Barrels and Rye Whiskey finished in Caribbean Rum Casks – as well as a variety of innovative, special releases.

Angel's Envy opened the doors to its distillery in 2016 – it was the first full-production whiskey distillery in downtown Louisville and is located at 500 East Main Street. The company distributes to all 50 U.S. states and several select international markets as of February 2020.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.