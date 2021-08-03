Bardstown, KY

Bourbon News: Heaven Hill Distillery Announces Fall 2021 Edition of the Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond Series

JC Phelps

Bourbon lovers, rejoice! There's news fresh out of the rickhouse at Heaven Hill Distillery!

Heaven Hill Distillery announced today the release of the fall 2021 edition of Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey at 11 years old. Comprised of barrels produced in spring of 2010, and bottled in spring of 2021, the eighth national release ushers in the latest hallmark series to the bottled-in-bond legacy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24FnRG_0bGbhJ3F00
Thomas Park, Unsplash

About the Release

Bottled in an ornate decanter, the fall edition denotes a black label, consistent across all fall releases. As was the case for the past editions, this edition’s tax strip, which has always been a signature of transparency on bottled-in-bond products, will disclose when the liquid was produced and bottled. The Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond fall edition will be available in the 750ml size on an allocated basis. It meets the strict requirements of a bottled-in-bond: the product of a single distillery from a single distilling season, aged a minimum of four years, and bottled at 100 proof or 50% alcohol by volume.

The edition is available at a suggested retail price of $110.

The fall 2021 edition of Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey features Bourbon pulled from rickhouse EE and is the second 11-year-old of the nationally released series, with the first released spring 2018. As a leader of the Bottled-in-Bond category, Heaven Hill is proud to offer a premium, allocated product within this special class that showcases the authenticity and quality of the American Whiskey portfolio. Acquired in 1999 by Heaven Hill, the legendary Old Fitzgerald line is well-known for its distilling pedigree and intriguing story behind its namesake, John E. Fitzgerald.

About Heaven Hill Distillery:

Founded in Kentucky by the Shapira family in 1935, Heaven Hill Distillery continues its legacy as one of the foremost American Whiskey producers. Heaven Hill has cultivated the traditions and history of America’s Native Spirit with its fierce independence, passionate family ownership, dedication to quality, and thoughtful innovation. Today, Heaven Hill Distillery maintains over 1.9 million barrels aging in 63 warehouses throughout Nelson and Jefferson Counties. It is home to an award-winning collection of American Whiskeys including Elijah Craig Bourbon, Larceny Bourbon, Evan Williams Bourbon, Pikesville Rye Whiskey, Rittenhouse Rye Whisky, Parker’s Heritage Collection, and Old Fitzgerald along with its extensive Bottled-in-Bond label collection.

Learn more: www.heavenhilldistillery.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uvj7Y_0bGbhJ3F00
Heaven Hill Distillery

JC Phelps is a Kentucky-based food + southern lifestyle writer.

