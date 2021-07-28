Put Your Hiking Boots On And Explore Cumberland Gap National Park In Kentucky

Love the great outdoors? Whether you are from Kentucky or you are visiting, the perfect destination for your next outdoor adventure is the Cumberland Gap National Park. Visit once and you'll see why it's so acclaimed -- even Daniel Boone, the great frontiersman, thought it was extraordinary.

About Cumberland Gap National Park

Cumberland Gap National Park is one of the richest properties in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, as it is chock-full of rich history, noteworthy scenery, impressive vistas, sandstone formations, underground caverns, and robust flora and fauna. Yes, all of that in the bounds of one property!

Cumberland Gap is widely known as the first great gateway to the west. In exploring the territory, you'll be embarking on the same route that the buffalo, Native Americans, longhunters, and pioneers traveled through the mountains of the Kentucky wilderness. The gateway has been a marvel to those traveling it for centuries; still to this day, the many miles of trails and scenic features in the park bring thousands of visits.

What To Do In Cumberland Gap National Park

Hike the almost 85 miles of world-class trails through the eastern deciduous forest. The property is a 24,000 acre national park. Hike distances range from a 1/4-mile loop trail to a 21-mile-long Ridge Trail. Don't miss daybreak at Pinnacle Overlook. Tour Hensley Settlement and experience what life was like in a 20th century mountain community. Explore Gap Cave with a ranger and learn about the formation of the cave system. Walk in the footsteps of Native Americans, early settlers and Civil War Soldiers along the Wilderness Road Trail. At the park's visitor center, enjoy browsing through the museum, find a good read at Eastern National Bookstore, and admire the Appalachian arts found at Cumberland Crafts.

Pinnacle Overlook

Pinnacle Overlook is a must-see on your trip to Cumberland Gap National Park. Getting to the overlook is a quick walk on a handicap accessible paved trail. At the top is a gorgeous overlook of the Cumberland Gap -- the area in which Daniel Boone and other settlers blazed a westward path.

Many love hiking to Pinnacle Overlook at daybreak, as it is beautiful to see the clouds and morning fog layer below come to life.

Visit Cumberland Gap National Park

You can visit Cumberland Gap National Park at 91 Bartlett Park Road, Middlesboro, KY 40965. Coordinates: N 36 36.570, W 83 38.298.

