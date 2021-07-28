A Must Stop For Bourbon Enthusiasts: The Oscar Getz Museum of Whiskey History

Bardstown, KY

As a life-long Kentuckian, I know that there are two subjects on which we author the textbooks: horses and our native spirit. Looking to learn more about the latter? Explore the History of Whiskey at the Oscar Getz Museum of Whiskey History in Bardstown!

About the Oscar Getz Museum of Whiskey History

What's the main pull to Oscar Getz for bourbon enthusiasts? The 50 year collection of rare artifacts and documents concerning the American whiskey industry. The collection spans from the pre-colonial days to the post-Prohibition years; the curation is truly something to admire.

The museum exhibits include, but are not limited to: President Washington, Abraham Lincoln, authentic moonshine stills, antique bottles and jugs, medicinal whiskey bottles, unique advertising art, novelty whiskey containers, and much more.

Oscar Getz Museum of Whiskey History: Spalding Hall

The Oscar Getz Museum of Whiskey History is located inside of Spalding Hall.

Spalding Hall (circa 1826) first served as St. Joseph College and Seminary, then as a hospital for both the North and South during the Civil War. Following the war, the Sisters of Charity ran an orphanage for boys around the turn of the century; afterwards, the Xaverian Brothers established the St. Joe Preparatory School (1911-1968) on the property. The property is nearing its bicentennial and has had an immense impact in the community in multiple facets.

Also located in Spalding Hall is the Bardstown Historical Museum, which contains items relating to 200 years of area history. Walk through the museum and enjoy Indian relics, Lincoln documents, pioneer papers, John Fitch land grant, a replica of his first steamboat, Stephen Foster memorabilia, a new Trappist monks’ exhibit, gifts of Louis Phillippe and Charles X of France, Civil War artifacts, among others.

Visit The Oscar Getz Museum of Whiskey History

Spalding Hall is located in the heart of Bardstown with easy access off the Bluegrass Parkway and Highways 31E and 62.

All museums are located on the main floor of Spalding Hall. The property is handicap accessible, with elevator access available.

Admission is free, though donations are encouraged.

Address: 114 N 5th St, Bardstown, KY 40004

Contact: (502) 348-2999

Hours of Operation

  • Monday 10 AM - 5 PM
  • Tuesday 10 AM - 5 PM
  • Wednesday 10 AM - 5 PM
  • Thursday 10 AM - 5 PM
  • Friday 10 AM - 5 PM
  • Saturday 10 AM - 4 PM
  • Sunday 10 AM - 4 PM

About Bardstown

Located in the heart of the Bluegrass State, Bardstown offers the ultimate bourbon getaway: there are 11 unique distilleries within 16 miles of court square. For this reason, Bardstown is the Bourbon Capital of the World. Apart from bourbon, Bardstown's history is unrivaled. Settled in 1780, Bardstown is Kentucky’s second-oldest city. Throughout the county, there are more than 300 buildings on the National Register of Historic Places. With one visit to Bardstown, you'll see why Bardstown was declared The Most Beautiful Small Town in America by Rand McNally and USA Today.

Have you ever visited the The Oscar Getz Museum of Whiskey History?

