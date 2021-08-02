Lubbock, TX

Anti-VAX Doctor Regrets Not Having His Family Vaccinated

Jason Weiland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=051cxg_0bEkA0G500

Lubbock, Texas - Dr. Jason Loos, a pathologist at Covenant Health, chose not to get himself and his family vaccinated against COVID-19. He chose not to do it, even though cases have been on the rise in Lubbock County.

In fact, with the Delta variant spreading, the number of hospitalized Texans is rising. Even conservatives, who mostly chose to stay ignorant of medical science in favor of not being vaccinated, are now urging their constituents to get vaccinated. Considering conservatives only act in self-interest, they must have realized the numbers of registered Republicans who would have died from the Delta variant to be too extreme had they not acted.

Dr. Loos is one of a growing group of formerly unvaccinated people to change his mind about COVID-19 vaccinations, and for him, it took the prospect of his family being sick and dying after his child caught it at school and passed it on. He too caught the Delta variant, a much more contagious strain of COVID-19.

According to Blair Sobol of KCDB in Lubbock, after 8 days of fever in May, Dr. Loos woke up unable to breathe and ended up in a ward in the hospital, increasing the chances of others catching the virus from him. He says he is still feeling the effects of COVID- 19 now and he is unable to enjoy activities like before or to smell and taste.

“It took me about three weeks to get back to where I could walk up one flight of stairs. Even today, if you race me in a 100-yard dash, you’d have to pick me up and take me back to the ER,” he said.

Vaccination Rates in Texas

Even with the conservatives doing an about-face and accepting their duty as Americans to get people vaccinated, only 55% of Texans are fully vaccinated. Nationwide that number is 49.4%. With the Delta variant raging around the country, that not only means the unvaccinated are going to die in greater numbers, it means that they will be passing it on to others, possibly the old, infirm, or children.

Even though Texas conservatives, overwhelmingly pro-life, almost never show concern for children past the fetal stage, the rest of us do care, so it’s all hands on deck to make sure that the unvaccinated in Texas and countrywide are able to have access to the vaccine as soon as possible.

Even with the clear lack of empathy and humanity that conservatives show, the rest of Americans, real Americans, are willing to do everything they can to get the people who are unvaccinated, for whatever reason, in line to get their first “poke” as they like to put it.

So conservatives, even though Mr. Trump, Q-Anon, and the gang, and Fox News swore to you that the vaccine was harmful and that it was a ploy by the government to control you, they are now saying that you should get vaccinated, and this is no time to lose your devotion to these men, like Sean Hannity, Lindsey Graham, and Ted Cruz, who clearly, and I do say clearly, have your best interest in mind.

It’s time to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Take it from Dr. Brian Schroeder, chief medical officer of Covenant Health Medical Center. “This really is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. We’re not seeing anyone who has been vaccinated requiring critical care.”

Or, listen to Dr. Loos, one of the formerly unvaccinated, who says, “I’ll always say it’s always a personal choice. But the right choice is to get vaccinated.”

So, even if you can’t do it for the old, infirm, at risk, or children, do it for your family. If you still can’t bring yourself to do it for them, remember, your fearless leader, Donald Trump and all the conservative politicians and conservative leaders are vaccinated. Even the gang at Fox News has been vaccinated, so it may be time to adjust your course and join the rest of America in getting vaccinated too.

