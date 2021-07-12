Los Angeles and Danny Trejos - Tacos, Donuts, and Beer

Danny Trejos By Toglenn - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=8695032

Let’s stop talking about Denny Trejos the Hollywood actor, tough guy, former inmate, and drug dealer for a minute – we all know where he came from. He has several books out now talking about his past with the Mexican mafia and the respect he still shows for the men who run the streets of LA.

He is one of my favorite actors of all time – grizzled, tough, unapologetic – when he comes on screen, you can be sure you are about to experience movie magic.

Instead, let’s talk about Danny Trejos – A food entrepreneur.

I first found out about Mr. Trejos and his food businesses when I was researching donut shops in LA to visit on my Great Western Donut Rally of 2021. LA is my second stop on a month-long deep dive into donut shops and bakeries starting in the southwest, traveling through LA and the Pacific West, then hitting Montana and Colorado.

Several people told me in the comments that Danny Trejos had THE BEST donuts in LA and no food tour of the city would be complete until I visited.

The website, LA Weekly says this about the pink building at 6785 Santa Monica Blvd and the donuts you can find there:

“Much like the shop’s owner, the beauty of the donuts lies in their imperfection — what they might lack in sophisticated artistry, they make up for in spirit and taste. Football season means L.A. Rams blue and gold donuts customized with player numbers for the big game. Standards like the Low Rider with cinnamon sugar, margarita with lime zest and salt, and the dark chocolate abuelita are available year-round.”

Trejos is a fan-favorite in Los Angeles for his donuts, but what I didn’t know was that he has been starting food businesses for some time before that.

Again, Michele Stueven of LA Weekly says:

“The first Trejo’s Tacos opened in 2016 along a busy stretch of La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles. Then came the food truck, Trejo’s Cantinas in Hollywood, and Trejo’s Tacos at LAX, University of Southern California and the Original Farmers Market. The donut shop opened in 2017 in Hollywood, rounding out his restaurant group which is planning to expand to Las Vegas, New York, Texas and Colorado.”

It's not just one business, it’s a food empire! According to TrejosTacos.com, there are locations in Hollywood, La Brea, Santa Monica, Farmer’s Market, Redwood City, Pasadena, Chicago Loop, and Miami.

And finally, not only has Danny Trejos taken over two of my favorite things in life, donuts, and tacos, but he now has a monopoly on one of my other obsessions, beer. Trejos Cerveza is available everywhere!

So we can sit and talk about all my favorite Trejos movies, and what a nice guy he really is despite being tough as nails, but what is really interesting about that man is that he has quickly taken over the LA and U.S. food scene by establishing himself firmly in the holy trinity of foods that myself and men and women like me all over the world love: donuts, tacos, and beer.

Can’t get enough of Danny Trejos?

Danny Trejos is a 75 + year-old man, but from the in-roads he is making into the food industry in LA and around the country, it doesn’t look like we will be seeing any less of him. Like the roles he plays, the man himself is a force of nature, and we all will just have to sit back and watch what he does next.

