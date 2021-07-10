Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Food Bucket List

Jason Weiland

Red Velvet Pancake at The Griddle CafeImage courtesy of Eric C on Yelp

Los Angeles is a magical place – a city so full of life and verve that it spills into the surrounding state and infects everything with joy. Sure, it’s not perfect – traffic, pollution, the pandemic – but there are times when the universe aligns and visitors start creating bucket lists for future visits.

While you can mask up, throw on your PPE, and carry along your gallon of hand sanitizer, these bucket list items should be done maskless and are best experienced when you can be free of restriction and there is no need to protect yourself.

You decide – mask on. Mask off.

No. 1 –Order the “Special” French Toast or Red Velvet Pancakes at The Griddle Café.

Image courtesy of Nobu N. on Yelp

Pancakes are an iconic addition to any breakfast, but if you step into The Griddle Cafe they have a Red velvet version that will completely knock your socks off. Also, if you are lucky enough, Leslee Komaiko at the LA Times says:

“Los Angeles’ most secret menu item might be the “special” French toast at the Griddle Cafe: two thick slabs of golden French toast topped with crumbles of cinnamon sugar and a ball of slip-sliding butter.
To get it, you need a password. (Sorry, we’re sworn to secrecy.) And to get the password, owner Jodi Hortze insists diners try the French toast from the menu first, which is finished with the more traditional powdered sugar. Only then can they graduate to the other.”

I hear all the pancakes on the menu are lessons it elegance and beauty, and I plan to bring a heft appetite and try it all.

Katie C. of Los Angeles, California says on Yelp:

“The portions at Griddle are HUGE but it's why they're famous. You will take home leftovers. My friend and I split an order of their eggs benedict and a short stack of 'A Time To Love' pancakes. The eggs benedict is a thick slice of ham with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce over potato skins. The 'A Time To Love' is their pumpkin pancakes with streusel, caramel, and butterscotch chips topped with a mountain of whipped cream.”

No. 2 – Eat a Gaucho Sandwich at Eggslut

Image courtesy of Eggslut.com

According to the amazing menu, the Gaucho is:

“seared wagyu tri-tip steak, cage-free over medium egg, chimichurri, red onions and dressed arugula in a warm brioche bun.”

According to the website:

“Eggslut is a chef driven, gourmet food concept founded in 2011. It's inspired by a true love for eggs. The menu is a balance of comfort and innovation, celebrating food that appeals to both novice and extreme foodie through classic comfort fare with a twist, all encompassing our key ingredient, eggs. Our goal is to share our food with everyone. No longer just a breakfast staple, we make eggs appetizing all day, everyday.”

Anvita S. on Yelp says:

“Fairfax with avocado was a great start to the morning. The sweet caramelized onions add the perfect touch and honestly it probably didn't even need the avocado added (which was $2 extra anyways). No wait midweek around 11am.”

Or try the Bacon, egg, and cheese.

No.3 – Have a Pie & Burger Topped Off with a Hand-Dipped Cheery Shake at Pie n’ Burger

Image courtesy of Linh F. on yelp

If I could pick a perfect meal, my go-to should I ever end up on death row, it would be a burger, followed by pie, combine with a creamy hand-dipped shake. Pie N’ Burger in Pasadena has all that without all the doom and gloom of death row.

On the website, it says:

“Pie 'n Burger opened in 1963 in its current location on California Blvd. Its formica counters and soda fountain preserve the essence of the traditional coffee shop.”

Victoria L. of El Monte, CA had this to say on Yelp of her visit:

"We stopped by for dessert after shopping in Pasadena. We were so happy. We got a la mode cherry pie, boysenberry, and apple pie, which were also warmed up. We were quiet during this too. I, along with my friends thoroughly enjoyed our pie and I would definitely want to come back.”

Eventually You Have to Take the Mask Off

War the mask to these places and when your food does arrive, rip off the mask, hold your breath, and eat to your heart's content.

Trust me. You will not want to miss adding these items to your Los Angeles bucket list, at least when it comes to eating some of the best food available.

