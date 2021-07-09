Gumbo at the 2021 Seafair Festival and Chili at the Terlingua Championships

Chili and image courtesy of Mike Hancock

There are few things I’ve eaten in life that bring back more memories than a bowl of savory gumbo. The same goes for the goodness of a three-alarm bowl of Texas chili. Back in the early 80s, I spent 5 years in and around Bunkie, Louisiana, and Midland, Texas, and my family and I were known to travel great distances if there was gumbo or chili involved.

When I moved to Louisiana, I didn’t even know what gumbo was, but you can’t be anywhere near Texas or the Bayou state with getting an education in the finer art of using the holy trinity of onion, celery, and green pepper in your cooking.

My mom, who tended to err on the side of bland when it came to spices, could even make a mean gumbo when she put her mind to it. In the south, gumbo is life, so be careful with speaking disparagingly of the soup on steroids.

As far as chili goes, when I moved to Texas, I was mostly used to a German version popular in the northern states. But after trying a few chili’s from the Texas area, I knew what I liked better.

First: The 2021 Seafair Festival

In Rockport/Fulton for the past 46 years, there exists a festival of the sea, with music, fun, and food, namely a gumbo cookoff. If you have your own recipe, you may want to pick up an application and compete on Saturday. The festival starts Friday, October 8th, 2021, and ends on Sunday, the 10th. If you have a gumbo you know would win, the 9th is your day.

I know my friend Mike Hancock is gearing up for the chili festivals this year with his “Three-Way Cock Chili,” that has chuck roast cut into one-inch cubes, chuck roast coarsely ground, and chuck roast finely ground, the chili being a guajillo and ancho base, with seasoning and jalapeno.

He also has a fantastic gumbo and the gumbo can be a warm-up for his chili, because the chili is started the same way he starts gumbo, only without the roux.

The holy trinity by Mike Hancock

For me, gumbo and chili bring up a lot of the same memories and it will be good to go to the Seafair Festival and get a taste of great gumbo from all over Texas and the country.

From November 3rd to the 6th, 2021, CASI, the Chili Appreciation Society International puts on a contest every year, and even with COVID-19 looming, it is bound to be a barn-burner in 2021. There are actually 5 contests (chili, traditional salsa, non-traditional salsa, buffalo hot wings, beans) but I am mostly looking forward to the chili and the beans, which is another obsession of mine that will take a whole article of its own for me to explain and explore.

I am still trying to challenge my friend Mike and his chili to show up in Terlingua and bring the house down, but even if we don’t get in on the contest, we will be there to sample the chili representing Frightened Traveler and PHreedom Retreats, who will be covering the event for the blog and YouTube channel.

So if you are in Texas in October and November, come to Rockport/Fulton, and Terlingua, bring your gumbo and chili and let the world taste what it’s like to live and eat in the south.

Just remember, COVID is still a thing, and there are little nasties like the Delta Variant floating around that we don’t want to be spreading. Do us all a favor - Wear a mask. Hell, wear two. Wash your hands and use hand sanitizer. Keep as much distance as you can from your fellow man and woman.

Let’s show the world that Texans aren’t stupid and we don’t want to be sending our viruses back home with all the folks who come to enjoy the Seafair Festival and the Terlingua Chili Championships.

We are all in this together, Texas. Let’s show that we are doing our part to combat this bastard of a pandemic.

