Top Chinese Restaurants Around Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Chinese food scene has been growing in Houston. Ranging from mala beef tofu, tender beef steak cubes stir-fry, to shrimp shumai, here are the top three restaurants to enjoy authentic Chinese cuisine around the city.

1. Mala Sichuan Bistro

This award-winning Chinese restaurant is owned by a married couple that envisioned sharing the authentic flavor of Sichuan province culinary in Houston. Mala Sichuan Bistro has a number of achievements, including being named as Houston's Best Chinese restaurant for their Chinese Sichuan dishes by Houston Press and other local publications.

It is a perfect place to enjoy the feast with your family or friends. This renowned Chinese bistro is ready to serve you with its flavorful lunch and dinner menu. You can also enjoy a great list of beer and wine here. Their mala beef tofu, spicy and crispy chicken, shredded pork in spicy garlic sauce, water-boiled beef and twice-cooked pork are definitely worth trying!

2. Tan Tan Restaurant

Since 1986, this Chinese-Vietnamese restaurant has been committed to serving the authentic culinary of Chinese and Vietnamese for the Houston and Katy community. Tan Tan Restaurant is a family-owned business of a married couple, Mr. and Mrs. H. Chiu.

This restaurant boasts four different types of noodles that have various broths and are served with the popular handmade dumplings and pork dumplings. With plenty of seating, Tan Tan Restaurant is a great destination to share large portions with the family. Consider trying their tender beef steak cubes stir-fried served with sliced onions.

Location: 6816 Ranchester Drive, Houston

3. Fung's Kitchen

A family-owned restaurant where you can enjoy Chinese cuisine in a spacious place. For the last eight years, Fung's Kitchen has been serving locals and tourists with its variety of authentic Chinese cuisine with fresh seafood from the tank and dim sum.

As part of their accomplishments, Fung's Kitchen has hosted dinners for the late President Bush Sr. and the Queen of Thailand. Make sure to try their pork bun, fried shrimp balls, shrimp shumai, and shrimp egg rolls.

Location: 7320 Southwest Freeway, Suite 115, Houston

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.