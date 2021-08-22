Four best meals to eat at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, TX - Houston is not only known for its notorious outdoor parks and restaurants but also for its big appetite. From sweets, comfort food, relaxing drinks, to big bites, we have collected the best meals you can enjoy while at the Minute Maid Park.

1) Osso and Kristalla

1515 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002

Have a taste of Italy in section 226 that serves wood-fired pizza and pasta freshly made every day. Whether it's for lunch, brunch, or dinner, we recommend you to try their signature Kristalla Salad and Rigatoni with a giant Meatball. You can also get a special price for Astros game day for $5 on select beers.

2) Jackson Street BBQ

209 Jackson Street Houston, TX 77002

If you crave a feast of original Texas barbeque, head to section 124. You'll find juicy and rich flavors of brisket, chicken, turkey, ribs, sausage, and more. Have a big bite with a big taste of traditional Texas BBQ while cheering for Astros from 11 a.m until game time.

3) Karbach Bar

2032 Karbach St Houston, TX 77092

In section 304, you can have some fun taste of Karbach Bar's exclusive beers that are crafted for fun — simply because they love beers a lot. Get ready to fill your cup with draft beer and pair it with their choices of side meal.

4) Dippin Dots

Sweet cold treats coming through! This unconventional beaded ice cream was first introduced in 1995, made through cryogenic technology that creates a fantastic taste of ice cream. You can find Dippin Dots in sections 105, 156, 309 and 330.

