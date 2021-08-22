3 best coffee shops in Brazoria, Texas

HOUSTON, TX — Brazoria County in Texas, in addition to its vast landscape and amicable atmosphere, also offers a handful of coffee shops that are worth your visit. You certainly can hang out from time to time with your family and friends at these perfect spots.

Boasting their own uniqueness, from their menus and specialities to their decorations, here are some of the best coffee houses you can find in Brazoria.

- Wakey Wakey's

If you're one of those avid consumers of caffeine when you're going to work and on your way home, this little "pick me up" coffee shop is perfect for you. Located in the middle of Lake Jackson, this local joint opens as early as 5 AM on weekdays, offering speciality coffees such as French Kiss (white mocha, vanilla, and hazelnut), Wakey (white mocha, mocha, and caramel), and even S'mores.

Once you enter the establishment, you'll be welcomed with 80's memorabilia and vintage decorations, along with its energetic, friendly, and quick employees providing great services. They also offer a wide selection of non-caffeinated drinks ranging from their top-notch smoothies to their awesome boba tea.

Location: 604 N Velasco St, Angleton, TX

- Brew-n-Bake

Caffeine addicts will certainly enjoy Brew-n-Bake. Living up to its name since 2011, this coffeehouse offers some of the greatest premium coffees around that are grounded from excellent quality coffee beans. From a single shot of Espresso to a ‘large mocha frappe with chocolate drizzle', their baristas will never disappoint.

Nestled in the Lake Jackson area, this locally-owned coffee house also serves homemade pastries and lunch menus such as B.L.T sandwich and Buttermilk Biscuit with Fried Egg and Thick-Sliced Bacon. Stop by at 6.30 AM on weekdays and 8 AM on Saturday to indulge your palate at this locals' favorite spot!

Location: 145 Oyster Creek Dr, Suite 3, Lake Jackson, TX

- Stardust Art and Coffee

This venue provides an eclectic space serving the best espresso drinks in town and where everyone is welcome. Customers can relax on their hanging chairs, window bar tables, or family table, while listening to live music or poetry, studying, or relaxing with friends.

Stardust offers a cozy atmosphere vibe and fun decor and their service was fast and friendly. Their menu ranges from latte to caramel frappe and their speciality drinks include Zelda, Lolita, and Gatsby. Curious already? Make sure to visit this coffeehouse and experience their tasty servings firsthand.

Location: 117 N Parking Pl Lake Jackson, TX

