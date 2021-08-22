Great coffee shops to visit in Pearland, Texas

HOUSTON, TX — As a city that's famous Fans of coffee, rejoice. Pearland is filled with awesome local culinary spots and cafes to visit.

Whether you're a visitor who's looking for perfect coffee shops while visiting this city or a long-time resident who's searching for new spots to indulge your palate, this is your perfect guide to some of the best coffee shops around the city.

- Pearland Coffee Roasters

Since 2010, owners of the Pearland Coffee Roasters have been focusing on impacting the communities by serving the best beverage in the most hospitable environment. Located in Pearland’s Old Townsite, this spot offers a wide selection of coffees, teas, flavors, and refreshments. Their specialities comprise coffees that are roasted in-house as well as their locally sourced, fresh-baked pastries.

Can't figure out what should you order? Fret not! Their knowledgeable staff can help you find the drink that best suits your taste buds. Whether you need a place to study, brainstorm, have a meeting, or just hang out, stop by and experience their menus and atmosphere firsthand.

Location: 4106 Broadway St Pearland, TX

- PJ's Coffee of New Orleans

Whether you are looking for a freshly roasted and ground cup of coffee or espresso, for that breakfast sandwich or freshly baked pastry that gets you going in the morning, PJ's Coffee in Pearland is definitely perfect for you. Since 1978, PJ's has only been using only the top 1% of Arabica beans, sourcing 14 origin coffees from Sumatra to Ethiopia, Colombia to Papua New Guinea.

This coffeehouse also offers a wide variety of iced and frozen coffee beverages made with their original cold brew – a process pioneered by our founder, Phyllis Jordan, over 40 years ago. They also offer hot beverages along with organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries. Also, their beignets are claimed to be some of the best ones around.

Location: 12640 Broadway Street, Pearland, TX

