Galveston's best coffee shops that are worth your visit

HOUSTON, TX — Galveston is a perfect place to go on your weekend trip and spend quality time with family and friends. As one of the best cities in Texas, Galveston also boasts a variety of coffee shops that are worth your visit.

These coffeehouses are serious about their craft coffee selections and everybody loves their dedication. Here's a list of some of the best coffee shops in the city.

- MOD Coffeehouse

Located at the corner of Postoffice and 22nd Street in the historic Postoffice District of Galveston, MOD Coffeehouse serves handcrafted beverages, sweet treats, and healthy snacks in a beautiful Victorian building with a touch of midcentury modern charm.

If you're looking to get your work done while enjoying a latte or smoothie along with some sweets and bakeries, this venue is the one for you. Since 2001, they've been focusing to make great coffee, build a positive and supportive work culture, and create a warm, welcoming place for all who enter.

- Je Mocha Bean Coffee & Wine Bar

Je Bean Mocha is a premier coffee and wine bar and lounge, making it one of the most recommended places to grab your beverages and sweets at. Indulge in a wide array of wines-by-the-glass, with every fine-wine-producing country represented.

For your sweet tooth, you can definitely enjoy their delicious, fresh, variety of baked treats such as danishes, cakes and cookies that will satisfy your cravings and go well with your coffee. They showcase a different drink from around the world each week, so make sure to stop by and experience their great servings and services.

