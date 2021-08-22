Top Nightclubs Around Houston

HOUSTON, TX - If you want to have a good time after a long tiring day, Houston has you covered. There are some spectacular places in the city to experience a cheerful atmosphere and enjoy exciting drinks. Here are the top 3 nightclubs around Houston for you!

1. Numbers Night Club

Houston's oldest stalwart nightspot, this nightclub is a renowned venue for life, breaking alternative, and international shows for 40 years. Numbers Night Clubs has been a regular event venue with the club, new wave, alternative 80s music and videos, and some of the latest songs mixed by Dj.

This club features a variety of live bands with a state-of-the-art light show by using large video screens, digital video projectors, and multiple monitors scattered throughout the area. There are limited seating and a large outdoor terrace around Numbers Night Club.

Location: 300 Westheimer Road, Houston

2. Etro Night Club

This nightclub is known as the 80s and EDM music bar. Etro Night Club is the right spot for all-night clubbing with its lively vibe and a compact dance floor and lounge upstairs.

The club is designed with artists and creative people featuring the hottest music in the country and a mix of its guest's favorite music that create the highest energy flow in the entertainment industry. With that being said, Etro Night Club is definitely the right destination to have fun with your family and friends.

Location: 114 Main Street, Houston

3. Clé

If you prefer a luxurious vibe, then Clé is the perfect place for you. Situated in the heart of downtown Houston, this club has been a popular spot for the city's day-to-night concept for dance clubs. You can enjoy an elegant atmosphere with three fashionable bars, a spacious dance floor, and five distinct indoor/outdoor lounge areas.

Clé also has an indoor and outdoor pool which is a great place for hang out and live events. This bar offers bottle service, risqué waiters, up-tempo dance songs, and a dance floor filled with the high society with plenty of extra to spend.

