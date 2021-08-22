Four recommended spots to taste hot dogs in Houston

HOUSTON, TX — Who doesn't like a hot dog? You can find this food at plenty of places in Houston. But where can you find the best places to get it? To make your search easier, here are four recommended spots to taste hot dogs in the city.

1. Good Dog Houston

Located at 903 Studewood St Houston, TX 77008, Good Dog Houston offers a wide selection of hotdogs such as Guac-A-Dog, Sunshine Dog, Picnic Dog, Deli Dog, Southern Comfort Dog and Rodeo Dog, and more. This shop is open Monday-Thursday & Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday & Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, please call (832) 800-3647.

2. Doggie Style Hot Dogs

If you want to taste hot dogs, don't forget to stop by at Doggie Style Hot Dogs which is located at 12345 North Main Street, Houston. This place offers a number of hotdog menus such as Puppy Dogg, Dirty Dogg, Houstonian Chili Dogg, Pitbull, Bull Dogg, Seattle Dogg, The New Yorker, The Drunken Dogg, and more. Please contact Info@doggiestylehotdog.com or call (405) 906-3680 for more information.

3. Oh-K-Dog

You can visit this store at 1302 Blalock Rd, Houston, TX 77055. There are various hotdog menus offered at this Korean hot dog store such as Oh! K Classic Hot Dogs, Premium Beef Hot Dogs, Cheddar Hot Dogs, Half Mozza & Half Hot Dogs, Sweet Potato Hot Dogs, Rice Cake Dogs, and more.

This store is open every day, Monday - Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Please reach out to (713) 659 - 2485 for more information.

4. House of Fries

And last but not least is the House of Fries, located at 5322 Antoine Dr. Houston, TX 77091. This store offers several hot dogs menus such as Hot Dog Combo, Chili Cheese Dogs Combo, Corn Dog Combo, One Hot Dog, One Corn Dog, and One Chili Cheese Dogs.

This place is open Monday - Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. For further information, please call (713) 682-4111.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.