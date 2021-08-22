Five places that serve pecan pie in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - As the native sweet treat in Texas, you will easily find pecan pie dishes on every occasion, especially holidays. Here we have prepared five places to eat pecan pie in the Houston area.

1) House of Pies

https://houseofpies.com/

3112 Kirby Dr Houston, TX 77098

This family-owned and diner-style restaurant has been operating for more than 45 years of experience in operating bakeries and diners. They specialize to serve "a slice of heaven" of freshly baked pies and cakes with no preservatives and are sugar-free, such as Texas Pecan or Texas Pecan Fudge.

2) Flying Saucer Pie Company

http://www.flyingsaucerpieshop.com/

436 W Crosstimbers St Houston, TX 77018

The oldest family-owned restaurant in town is here! It has been operating since 1967, so it's no wonder if people would line up on holiday season for their traditional homemade pecan pies, filling with a top layer of caramelized pecan pieces. Get yours now for only $15.75.

3) Three Brothers Bakery

https://3brothersbakery.com/

4036 S. Braeswood Blvd. Houston, TX 77025

Known for its award-winning and full-service bakery, they serve selections of pecan pies like Chocolate Bourbon, Salted Caramel, Bourbon Chocolate Chip, and Chocolate Fudge Pecan Pie. You can also pack the pie with coffee as a gift and a wooden pie box for extra packaging.

4) Goode Company BBQ

https://goodecompanybarbeque.com/

5109 Kirby Drive Houston, TX 77098

If you're feeling to have a filling lunch or dinner with the southern comfort sweets as desserts, this is the one. Along with its bunch of meat selections, poboys, and sandwiches, you can choose the one and only Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie to compliment your feast.

5) Proud Pie

https://www.proudpie.com/

3522 South Mason Road #300, Katy, TX 77450

One of the best ways to enjoy your pies is with a cup of coffee. Proud Pie is an artisan pie and gourmet coffee got your back. You can choose Big Texas Bourbon Pecan Pie or Big Texas Muddy Bottom Pecan Pie and pair it with your choice of locally roasted coffee.

