3 recommended places to buy cakes in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Celebrating a party is plain without any sweet treats. There are a lot of options and cakes are one of the best choices you can have. Many shops provide cakes for your special day. Below is a list of three recommended places where you can buy cakes.

1. AshleyCakes

AshleyCakes, located at 2032 E TC Jester Blvd Houston, TX 77008, is a shop where you can buy cake, cupcakes, and bread. You can choose custom orders and custom flavors for the cakes. It opens five days a week starting from 10:00 AM, except on Monday and Sunday.

You can call the shop at (832) 834-6958. It also offers services for take-out and delivery. Some menus of this shop that you can buy are wedding cake cupcakes, birthday sprinkle cupcakes, and chocolate chip cookies.

2. The Village Bakery

The Village Bakery, located at 4509 Kelvin Dr Houston, TX 77005, is one of the bakeries in Houston. You can call the bakery at (713) 524-5264 for take-out service.

It opens from Monday to Friday from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, on Saturday from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and it closes on Sunday. You can try some cakes in this bakery such as chocolate chip, peanut butter, oatmeal raisin, gingerbread men, and chocolate fudge brownies.

3. Take the Cake

Take the Cake, located at 5700 Hwy 6 N Ste 250 Houston, TX 77084, is a bakery that provides cakes, cupcakes, and sweet treats. You can choose signature or custom cake in this bakery. There are four variants of sweet treats such as cake slices, cheesecakes, cookies & macarons, and pies.

You can call the bakery at (281) 550-8448 to get a take-out, delivery, or catering service. It opens every day starting from 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

