Top 5 knitting classes in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - If you're someone who likes to spend quality time immersing yourself in crafting beautiful garments, or just starting to enter a new hobby, Houston got plenty of knitting classes to help you improve your creativity. Here are the top five of them.

1) Nancy's Knit

https://www.nancys-knits.com/

5300 N Braeswood Blvd Houston, TX 77096

This woman-owned knit shop has been 21 years providing premium yarn with diverse colors and textures worldwide. Whether it's for gifts or accessories, feel free to ask the owner for recommendations. They also offer a weekly meeting class and a virtual knitting class (coming soon).

2) Nimblefingers

https://www.nimblefingerstx.com/

6518 Del Monte Houston, TX 77057

Nimblefingers is a full-service knitting store that supplies threads, hand-painted needlepoint canvases, luxury yarns, and most importantly, the how-to-do. There are some workshops where you can collaborate with other guests in a project, or if you prefer a one-on-one session, go for their private lessons.

3) The Social Knitwork

http://www.thesocialknitworkots.com/

26511 Keith St, Spring, TX 77373

Christine Rogers, the owner herself is also taking part in teaching the knitting classes. You can choose from Beginner Class for 2 hours, Fairisle Class for 3 hours to learn multi-color knitting, Crochet Class to master the chain stitch, and single crochet, and more.

4) Park Avenue Yarns

https://www.parkavenueyarns.com/

315 S Friendswood Dr, Friendswood, TX 77546

At Park Avenue Yarns, there are classes for everyone! Knitting 101, sewing 101, crochet, quilting, and some seasonal new classes every month. You can also choose any supplies that you need from their extensive collections of yarn, fibre, fabric, all kinds of patterns, needles, and hooks.

5) Yarn Store Boutique

http://www.yarnstoreboutique.com/

8900 Eastloch Dr Ste 230 Spring, TX 77379

Yarn Store Boutique offers its knitting classes online. On Tuesday, Sock Class is held at 5:30 P.M. CST and Saturday at 9:00 A.M. CST. Contact through email at dorsee@yarnstoreboutique.com to get the Zoom link.

