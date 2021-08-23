Four refreshing summer meals in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - When summer kicks off in Houston, it's a great time to crave something to cool off the heat. If you're not sure yet what to have for lunch or dinner, check out our list of four refreshing meals in Houston.

1) Chilled Noodles

Your first stop would be the well-known Austin's noodle restaurant, Ramen Tatsu-Ya at 1722 California St. There are plenty of traditional Japanese noodle choices. If you like fresh veggies, we recommend you to order Veggie that consists of soy and mushroom broth, tofu, brussels sprouts, corn, menma, wood ear mushroom, and greens.

Another spot is BonGa, (hyperlink) a Korean restaurant at Long Point Road. One of their must-try soul food is naengmyeon, it's a bowl of cold buckwheat noodles with different kinds of soup, such as beef soup, raw fish soup, and marinated short rib.

2) Ceviche

Ceviche is a dish of marinated raw fish or seafood that could instantly freshen up your taste buds. Head to Kata Robata at 3600 Kirby Suite H and try their beautifully garnished ceviche with pickled cucumber, peanuts, togarashi, taro chips, and orange puree.

3) Gazpacho

Also known as Andalusian gazpacho, this is a perfect summer bite to satisfy your appetite with this cold soup made of raw and blended vegetables. For the traditional Gazpacho, head to Costa Brava Bistro at 5115 Bellaire Blvd. Bellaire but if you want to have a modern taste of a fresh Gazpacho, BCN Taste & Tradition at 4210 Roseland Street adds basil leaves and fruit for a unique taste.

4) Frozen Cocktails

You can't miss having frozen cocktails on your list of summer drinks. Visit Le Colonial at 4444 Westheimer Road Suite G140 to take a sip of Trai Vai, lychee cocktails combining grey goose, lychee liqueur, fresh lime, and pair it with Chilled Vegetable Rolls, crisp veggies and aromatic herbs dipped in flavorful Peanut Plum sauce.

