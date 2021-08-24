Four Hawaiian restaurants worth a try in Houston

Clem Onojeghuo/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Because of the huge Asian community in Houston, Hawaiian cuisine is becoming increasingly popular. Although many people regard this meal as a radical departure from traditional Hawaiian cuisine, these modern poke bowls of raw tuna and salmon represent cross-cultural culinary exchanges between Pacific islanders and Hawaiians.

Check out our recommendations of poke bowl restaurants around Houston to try them out yourself:

1. Ono Poke

607 Richmond Ave Houston, TX 77006

A Hawaiian restaurant, Ono Poke, offers many delicacies meals starting from Poke Bowl, Spicy Mayo Bowls to Classic Spicy Shoyu. Take a look at their website to know further or, give them a call if you want to place an order. (832) 831-9453

2. Pokii Eatery

12153 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079

Poke, pronounced poh-kay, is a traditional Hawaiian dish consisting of raw fish cubes marinated in a selection of specific sauces. This Hawaiian restaurant opens from Monday to Saturday from 11 AM to 8 PM, except for Saturday from 11 AM to 6 PM. Go and check the website or call (832) 756-7979 to learn more.

3. Pokeworks

213 Heights Blvd Houston, TX 77007

Pokeworks prioritizes healthy dining and, the dishes are suitable for vegetarians. This restaurant, which served precooked and prepackaged meals, opens daily from 11 AM to 9 PM, including weekends. Be sure to look their the website and call (832) 271-7392 to make an order.

4. Diced Poke

917 Winbern St Ste A Houston, TX 77002

The poke bowls, acai bowls, mochi ice cream desserts, and more are available in this casual-family restaurant. There are varieties of bowl choices such as Keto, Whole 30, Gluten-Free, and many more. Don't forget to give the restaurant a call if you want to place an order at (346) 406-4894. Except from 4 PM to 6 PM on weekdays, street parking is free near the restaurant.

