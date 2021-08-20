Top 3 florists in Houston, TX

Uljana Maljutina/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Flowers are certainly needed for some events such as weddings or the celebration of a child's birthday. Buying flowers at a florist is one way to get a bouquet that suits you. These three florists can provide the best service for you.

1. Valentine Florist

Valentine Florist, located at 6009 Richmond Ave Ste 125 Houston, TX 77057, is a florist that provides you flowers for special occasions and weddings. Flowers types in this florist include roses, tulips, lilies, orchids, hydrangeas, dahlias, and peonies. You can also make a custom arrangement for the flowers.

You can go there from Monday to Friday starting at 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM and on Saturday starting from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Call the florist at (713) 977-6979.

2. The Cutting Garden

The Cutting Garden, located at 9039 Katy Fwy Ste 211 Houston, TX 77024, is a florist that offers flower arrangements and plants. You can buy flowers in this florist for corporate events, weddings, and social events & celebrations. You can choose the flowers based on the category such as birthday, sympathy, get well, newborn, and many more.

Call the florist at (713) 465-9145. Visit the florist any day except Sunday starting from 9:00 AM.

3. Bloom and Box

Bloom and Box, located at 2358 Bissonnet St Houston, TX 77005, is a florist that provides signature collection, romance collection, gifts, and bridal lux collection. You can buy the flowers by online order or call. There are also many payment methods available such as VISA, JCB, Google Pay, and Apple Pay.

It opens every day except on Sunday; go there from 9:00 AM. You can also call the florist at (281) 917-5801.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.