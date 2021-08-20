Soundtrap/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Recording in the best place is certainly coveted by people who are interested in the field of audio production. Of course, a recording studio plays an important role in music and audio production. Below are 3 recommended recording studios in Houston.

1. Wire Road Studios

Wire Road Studios, located at 901 W 20th St Houston, TX 77008, is a recording studio that offers instruments and mic closet services. Some instruments in this studio include a grand piano, drums, and Guitar Amplifiers. Some of the mic lists include Sony C-800G, AKG C12 VR, and AKG C414 EB. The tagline of this studio is "The Art of Making Music is Our Passion".

It opens every day, starting from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM and you can call the studio at (713) 636-9772.

2. Moffett Productions

Moffett Productions, located at 509 Clarence St Tomball, TX 77375, is a recording studio that offers video production, audio production, stage rentals, and photography. Some audio productions of this studio include radio commercials, on hold messages, jingle writing, jingle recording, creative concepts, and voiceover.

It opens five days a week on weekdays only, starting from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. You can call the studio at (281) 440-0044.

3. 1 Soundvibe Studios

1 Soundvibe Studios, located at 4306 1/2 Lillian St Houston, TX 77007, is a recording studio that offers recording studio/mixing/mastering, photography studio rental, and affiliates. It also provides lessons for some subjects such as production, engineering, photography and music.

The studio opens every day starting from 1:00 PM to 2:00 AM (the next day). Call (832) 779-7244 to be connected.

