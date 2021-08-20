Best 3 Recycling Centers in Houston, TX

Noah Buscher/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - The need to recycle objects around us is getting bigger considering the increasing amount of garbage. Recycling centers can be the right destination for recycling objects that are no longer used. You can bring them to one of the places below.

1. City of Houston Curbside Recycling Program

City of Houston Curbside Recycling Program, located at 901 Bagby Houston, TX 77002 is a recycling center under the solid waste management department. Things you can put on the recycling carts include metal and cans, cartons, glass, paper, cardboard, and plastic. Things such as batteries/electronics, shredded paper, and tanglers cannot be put on the recycling carts.

You can call the recycling center at (713) 837-0311 to get the service.

2. Westpark Recycling Center

Westpark Recycling Center, located at 5900 Westpark Dr Houston, TX 77057, is a recycling center under the solid waste management department. It accepts several items include paper, cardboard, cartons, metal cans, glass, plastic, scrap metal, electronics, tires, BOPA, and flexible plastic. It does not accept things such as Cd, bubble wrap, flower pots, or oil-based paint.

Call the recycling center at (713) 668-9551. You can go there every day except on Sunday starting from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

3. Control Waste Services

Control Waste Services, located at 15912 Hollister St Houston, TX 77066, is a recycling center that provides dumpsters in form of roll-off containers, compactors, and front load dumpsters.

Call the recycling center at (281) 537-8442. Get the services on weekdays starting from 7:00 AM to 5:30 PM and on Saturdays starting from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM and it closes on Sundays.

