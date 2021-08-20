3 recommended pet shops in Houston, TX

Alvan Nee/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Providing the best care for your pet is one of the must-do things for animal lovers. A Pet shop can be an alternative to help you maintain the needs of your pet. Try to visit the places below to get the best service for your pets!

1. Rocky & Maggie's Pet Boutique and Salon

Rocky & Maggie's Pet Boutique and Salon is a pet shop and grooming salon located at 2929 Weslayan St Ste 103 Houston, TX 77027. You can get the service for your dogs, cats, and aquatic animals. Some of the services include dog grooming services, bath, body trimming, and ear cleaning.

Call the pet shop at (713) 492-0656. It opens every day starting from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM except on Sunday; it is open from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

2. S & S Exotic Animals

S & S Exotic Animals, located at 1711 Connorvale Rd Houston, TX 77039, is a pet shop that provides a private breeding facility. It also provides pet accessories such as glideradevita-plus calcium (s/g), hedgie quisine – adult formula, prairie dog quisine, and glider quisine – adult formula.

Call the pet shop at (281) 590-0426. It opens from Tuesday to Sunday during business hours.

3. The Pet Stop On Woodway

The Pet Stop On Woodway, located at 6401 Woodway Dr Ste 163 Houston, TX 77057, is a pet shop that offers healthy food and unique products for pets.

The pet shop opens every day starting from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, from Monday to Saturday and it is open from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday.

