Visit these 3 Farmers Markets around Houston to get your freshest produce

Graphic Node/Unsplash

Houston, TX - When talking about grocery shopping, farmers markets in Houston always have lots of things to offer. Just the fact that they are located in the open space is already a preferable, refreshing choice compared to the grocery stores.

For your next shopping, get your fresh products from these 5 farmers markets in town.

1. The Houston Farmers Market

Has been serving Houston's community for decades, this outdoor market is being completely revamped to host more vendors and add more product variety. Houston Farmers Markets offers lots of products such as local vegetables and fruits from Vasquez Produce and Northside Banana Company, herbs and fiery dry peppers from De Mi Tierra Chillies, as well as spices and nuts from Flores Spice & Trading Company. If you have a busy schedule, this market is open from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday.

2. Braeswood Farmers Market

Having more than 50 vendors, this market is one of the new members in town. Braeswood Farmers Market has a wide range of products covering pasture-raised eggs, local honey, veggies and fruits from Atkinson’s Farms, among others. There are also vendors that sell savory food like seafood paella with Avila Flavors and Experiences and pad Thai from Blue Orange World Cuisine. This market is open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m on Saturdays.

3. Eleanora's Market

Having more than 30 vendors, this market is open in the Cavatore Italian Restaurant lot. They sell just about everything you want from Clawtel Ranch’s seafood products, cheese and meat from Gundermann Acres and Spring Hill Farms, and tasty loaves of bread along with readily available pastries from Cake & Bacon.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.