Find Your New Surfboard at These 4 Awesome Shops in Galveston

Galveston, TX - Wanting to surf or searching for a new board? In Galveston, there is a great choice of surf shops where you can find anything from beachwear, gear to the perfect boards. If you want to learn how to surf, some shops also offer camps and lessons to hone your skills.

Make a stop to these surf shops the next time you visit Galveston.

1. Surf Styles

Having been serving the Galveston community for more than 30 years, this shop is located in Downtown Galveston. Bestie surf gear, Surf styles also offer everything for beach necessities like sunscreen, swimwear, and flip flops along with jewelry as souvenirs.

2. Ohana Surf & Skate

The perfect shop for rookie surfers, this shop literally has anything you will need. If you want to surf but don’t have any equipment, Ohana Surf & Skate provides wetsuits, surf, skim and paddleboard rentals. They also have surf camps together with skateboarding lessons. Aside from that, Ohana’s offer surf parties for up to 10 people which last for 2 hours and include surfboards as well as 1:2 surfer/instructor ratio.

3. Latitude 29.2

Located in Crystal Beach, this shop offers a great option for boards, apparel, and kayaks. Latitude 29.2 also carries some favorite brands such as Billabong, Reef, and OluKai as well as Roxy. Their online service includes webcams for you to check the surf before visiting.

4. Strictly Hardcore Surf Specialties

Since 1985, this shop has been the popular surf shop in Galveston to the point of being called Texas’ Favorite surf shop. Strictly Hardcore offers all things from clothing, surfboard, skateboards, Texas surf brands, to Tanker Surf Charters’ exclusive retailer. For those of you who love surfing, this shop also gives a daily report and blog about surfing.

