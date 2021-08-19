Four best drink flights to try in The Woodlands

Helena Yankovska/Unsplash

THE WOODLANDS, TX - If you're the type of diner who loves to explore new flavors in one go, drink flights can be an option. The Woodlands offers the best servings for you to try, and we have collected the best five of them just for you.

1) The Kitchen

4526 Research Forest Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77381

Step up your Mimosa game at The Kitchen with their signature Bloody Mary, or you can also try Prickly Pear Basil, Mango Lime, and Pomegranate Candied Ginger Mimosas. It tastes even better if you pair it with your brunch.

2) Fielding Wood Grill

1699 Research Forest Dr Suite 130, Shenandoah, TX 77380

A different experience in every sip is what you'll get at Fielding Wood Grill. From craft beers, coffee flights, to mimosas. We recommend you to try Fielding's Bloody Mary with Finlandia vodka, house tomato blend, house pickles & olives on the side or Fielding's Hôtel Ritz Mimosa Triple sec, fresh-squeezed orange juice, and Bottle of Prosecco.

3) Morton's Grille

25 Waterway Avenue The Woodlands, TX 77380



Add more freshness to your sunny day with one of the best cocktails at Morton's Grille, Prosecco Sangria that mixes Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Strawberries, Cucumber, Lemon Juice, and Zonin Prosecco. Every Sunday – Friday from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. they have Power Hour for specially priced bites and drinks that you can enjoy in the bar or on the patio.

4) Caffé Di Fiore

10110 Woodlands Pkwy #900, The Woodlands, TX 77382



If you'd like to have authentic Mexican food for your lunch, go for Tomatillo Enchiladas with Beef Fajita Steak, 2 chicken enchiladas, rice, refried beans, and avocado, then pair it with freshly made Aguas Frescas, consists of Jamaica, Horchata, and Tamarindo.

