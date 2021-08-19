Best 3 places with Russian foods in Houston

Artiom Vallat/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Have you imagined the taste of Russian food? If you do not have any idea about Russian food, go to some places that offer the sensation of authentic Russian food.

1. Nyam Nyam Cafe

Nyam Nyam Cafe, located at 15201 Mason Rd Ste 1100 Cypress, TX 77433, is a place where you can find menus for your breakfast, lunch, or dinner. You can also order tea, coffee, desserts, and the most special one is crepes. You can try some menus such as Russian dumplings (Pelmeni), chicken kebab, or nyam nyam crepe.

This cafe opens every day except for Monday. From Tuesday to Thursday, it opens at 11:00 AM. From Friday to Sunday, it opens at 9:00 AM.

Nyam Nyam is inspired by children who say “nyam-nyam” when they are hungry. How about you? Are you hungry when hearing “nyam-nyam” ?

2. Pierogi Queen

Pierogi Queen, located at 2047 W Main St Ste A8 League City, TX 77573, is a place where you can find pierogi and kielbasa. You can try some menus such as cabbage meal, blintzes, and soup.

It opens only on Thursday and Friday starting from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM. You can call the restaurant at (713) 244-4644 for delivery or take out service. It does not require a reservation so you can walk into the restaurant directly.

Pierogi Queen is one of the hidden gems that provide European food, have you tried one of the food?

3. Russian Rush-Out

Russian Rush-Out, located at 2750 Meandering Trl Kingwood, TX 77339, is a restaurant that provides Russian food. You can try some foods such as beef and cheese piroshki, apple piroshki, beef and potato piroshki, and the Russian swirls in this restaurant.

It opens only on Friday and Saturday starting from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM. You can call the restaurant at (832) 739-2834 to request delivery and take out service.

Keegan B, one of the customers of Russian Rush-Out said that the food is tasty and authentic, don’t you want to have a bite?

